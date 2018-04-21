Most read
Provost finalists named; on-campus visits to be held next week
The visit schedule and finalists are as follows:
|
Monday, April 23
|
Dr. Mark R. Anderson
|
Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, Kennesaw State University
|
Tuesday, April 24
|
Dr. Stacey Franklin Jones
|
Former Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Norfolk State University
|
Thursday, April 26
|
Dr. Jaime R. Taylor
|
Dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Austin Peay State University (Serving as Presidential Fellow 2017-18)
|
Friday, April 27
|
Dr. James E. Hinterlong
|
Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives, Virginia Commonwealth University
Resumes for each finalist and the daily schedule of open meetings and candidate presentations are available atwww.marshall.edu/provost-search.
Search Committee Chair Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations/chief of staff, said the committee initially received nearly 60 applicants.
“The quality and depth of the candidate pool the committee reviewed is a testament to our university’s reputation of having a family-like atmosphere that focuses on quality of education and student success,” she added. “We heard that over and over in letters of interest and in the off-site semi-finalist interviews we conducted earlier this month.”
Jacobs-Jones said the search committee anticipates the university’s new chief academic officer will be named before the end of this semester and will be on board for the start of the 2018-19 academic year.
For more information about the search, visit www.marshall.edu/provost-search.