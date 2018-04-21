Provost finalists named; on-campus visits to be held next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Following a national search, the Marshall University provost search committee has identified four finalists who will visit the Huntington campus next week to meet with the university community.

The visit schedule and finalists are as follows:

Monday, April 23 Dr. Mark R. Anderson Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, Kennesaw State University Tuesday, April 24 Dr. Stacey Franklin Jones Former Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Norfolk State University Thursday, April 26 Dr. Jaime R. Taylor Dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Austin Peay State University (Serving as Presidential Fellow 2017-18) Friday, April 27 Dr. James E. Hinterlong Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives, Virginia Commonwealth University

Resumes for each finalist and the daily schedule of open meetings and candidate presentations are available atwww.marshall.edu/provost-search.

Search Committee Chair Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations/chief of staff, said the committee initially received nearly 60 applicants.

“The quality and depth of the candidate pool the committee reviewed is a testament to our university’s reputation of having a family-like atmosphere that focuses on quality of education and student success,” she added. “We heard that over and over in letters of interest and in the off-site semi-finalist interviews we conducted earlier this month.”

Jacobs-Jones said the search committee anticipates the university’s new chief academic officer will be named before the end of this semester and will be on board for the start of the 2018-19 academic year.

For more information about the search, visit www.marshall.edu/provost-search.