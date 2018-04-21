Award winners, retirees to be recognized in general faculty meeting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Awards of distinction will be presented and retiring faculty recognized during Marshall University’s spring general faculty meeting Monday, April 23, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room on the Huntington campus.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will include remarks from Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert and Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Paige Muellerleile.

Two people will be given the Distinguished Service Awards. To qualify for Distinguished Service Awards, persons must have at least 20 years of service at Marshall University, a record of distinguished service to the university and/or college, and a record of distinguished teaching as evidenced by peer, administrative and/or student evaluations. The Distinguished Service Award winners, each of whom will receive $1,000, are:

· Dr. Caroline Perkins, chair of modern languages department, College of Liberal Arts, 30 years of service; and

· Donald Van Horn, dean, College of Arts and Media, 23 years of service.

Three people and an additional team of two will receive the Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award. To be eligible for the Distinguished Artists and Scholars Awards, faculty members must either be tenured or hold tenure-track appointments. The purpose of the award is to recognize distinction in the fields of artistic and scholarly activity on the part of the Marshall faculty. The senior recipients of the Distinguished Artists and Scholars Awards receive $2,000 apiece, the junior recipient receives $1,000 and the team receives $2,000, to be divided equally among them. The Distinguished Artists and Scholars Awards will be given to:

Senior Recipients:

· Dr. John Young, professor of English, College of Liberal Arts; and

· Dr. Thomas Wilson, professor of physics, College of Science.

Junior Recipient:

· Dr. Rosalynn Quinones, assistant professor of chemistry, College of Science.

Team Recipients:

· Dr. James Denvir, associate professor of biomedical sciences, School of Medicine; and

· Dr. Herman Mays, assistant professor of biological sciences, College of Science;

Two people will receive the John and Frances Rucker Graduate Adviser of the Year award, which acknowledges the contributions of Marshall’s outstanding graduate advisers. They are:

· Dr. Lanai Jennings-Knotts, assistant professor of school psychology, College of Education and Professional Development; and

· Dr. Derrick Kolling, associate professor of chemistry, College of Science.

Fourteen retiring faculty, representing 299 years of service, will be recognized. They are:

· Phillip Alexander, assistant professor of chemistry, College of Science, 7 years of service;

· John Biros, associate professor of engineering, College of Information Technology and Engineering, 20 years of service;

· Dr. Linda G. Brown, professor/chair of pathology, School of Medicine, 19 years of service;

· Nathaniel M. DeBruin, professor/librarian IV and head of archives and special collections, University Libraries, 11 years of service;

· Dr. Benjamin Edwards, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, School of Medicine, 24 years of service;

· Dr. Frank Gilliam, professor of biological sciences, College of Science, 28 years of service;

· Dr. W. Elaine Hardman, professor of biomedical sciences, School of Medicine, 12 years of service;

· Dr. Gerard J. Oakley, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, School of Medicine, 20 years of service;

· Dr. Ross M. Patton, professor of family and community health, School of Medicine, 31 years of service;

· Dr. Marcia Harrison-Pitaniello, professor of biological sciences, College of Science, 32 years of service;

· Dr. Caroline Perkins, professor of classics, College of Liberal Arts, 30 years of service;

· Dr. Harlan Smith, professor of finance and economics, Lewis College of Business, 26 years of service;

· Donald Van Horn, dean, College of Arts and Media, 23 years of service;

· Dr. Bizunesh Wubie, professor of early childhood education, College of Education and Professional Development, 16 years of service.

Also recognized at the meeting will be eight faculty award winners, six of whom were announced earlier this week. They are:

· Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award: Dr. Eldon Larsen, professor of engineering, College of Information Technology and Engineering;

· Marshall & Shirley Reynolds Outstanding Teacher Award: Dr. Zelideth Rivas, associate professor in the modern languages department, College of Liberal Arts;

· Pickens-Queen Teacher Award: Dr. Hilary Brewster, an associate professor of English in College of Liberal Arts; Dr. Ben Eng, an assistant professor in the division of marketing, management information systems and entrepreneurship in the Lewis College of Business; and Eric Smith, an assistant professor of English in College of Liberal Arts; and

· The Council of Chairs Award for Excellence in Teaching: Daniel O’Malley, an instructor in the English department.

Also to be announced are the Sarah Denman Faces of Appalachia Award, the Hedrick Program Grant for Teaching Innovation and the Hedrick Faculty Teaching Fellow.

The Sarah Denman Faces of Appalachia Award winner for 2017-18 is Dr. David Trowbridge.

Recipients for the Hedrick Grant for Teaching Innovation award include:

· Dr. Kristen Lillvis, associate professor of English, College of Liberal Arts;

· Dr. Allison Carey, chair of English department, College of Liberal Arts;

· Eryn Roles, research and instruction librarian, Marshall Libraries; and

· Dr. David Trowbridge, associate professor of history, College of Liberal Arts.

The Hedrick Faculty Teaching Fellow recipient for 2018-19 is Dr. Carl Mummert, associate professor of mathematics in the College of Science.

All faculty, staff, students and members of the public are invited to attend the general faculty meeting. During the meeting, refreshments will be provided to honor the retiring and award-winning faculty in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.