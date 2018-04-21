Most read
HPD BLOTTER: Two Arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 01:35 Updated 6 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A woman was charged about 6:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hal Greer Blvd. as a fugitive from justice and a second arrest warrant.
Among incidents reported to HPD include:
- Stolen Auto at about 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Avenue;
- Petit larceny, at 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 29th Street;
- Burglary and grand larceny at 3:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Sycamore Street;
- Joyriding at about 9 a.m. April 18 in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.