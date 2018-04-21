HPD BLOTTER: Two Arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver

Two men have been arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by Huntington Police on April 19.One arrest occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue and 31st Street and a second at 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue.

A woman was charged about 6:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hal Greer Blvd. as a fugitive from justice and a second arrest warrant.

Among incidents reported to HPD include:

- Stolen Auto at about 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Avenue;

- Petit larceny, at 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of 29th Street;

- Burglary and grand larceny at 3:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Sycamore Street;

- Joyriding at about 9 a.m. April 18 in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.