School of Medicine researcher receives award to fund undergraduate research positions
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 22:46 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The three-year, $60,000 award from the American Heart Association will fund five positions for undergraduate student internships. In addition to the AHA funding, the school of medicine, under the direction of Dean Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., has provided institutional support for the project.
“This is a great opportunity for undergraduate students to participate in research related to heart disease at Marshall University,” Santanam said.
Students are selected for the program via a competitive application process.