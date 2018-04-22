Paving Monday & Tuesday will cause Adams Avenue Delays

The West Virginia Division of Highways is scheduled to pave Adams Avenue from the Wayne/Cabell County line to 14th Street West on Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 24.

The DOH is also scheduled to pave 3rd Avenue from 20th Street to 31st Street between Wednesday, April 25, and Friday, April 27. Both projects are subject to weather conditions. This work will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize congestion. Citizens are encouraged to not park on these roadways during these times.

The City of Huntington will release its spring paving list on Monday, April 23.