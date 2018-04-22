Most read
PAVING LIST WILL BE RELEASED TOO
Paving Monday & Tuesday will cause Adams Avenue Delays
Sunday, April 22, 2018 - 20:42 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The DOH is also scheduled to pave 3rd Avenue from 20th Street to 31st Street between Wednesday, April 25, and Friday, April 27. Both projects are subject to weather conditions. This work will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize congestion. Citizens are encouraged to not park on these roadways during these times.
The City of Huntington will release its spring paving list on Monday, April 23.