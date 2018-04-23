Huntington Still has Over $3 Million "to the good"

During the Huntington Cit Council Finance Committee meeting, it was announced that at the conclusion of March 75% of the fiscal year, the City budget estimate is still "more than three million dollars to the good, " said Kathy Burns, city manager.

The city has received 76% of its projected revenue (about $38.5 million) and expenses are at 71% ($34.6 million) of the projected fiscal year budget.

Expenses for March were about $800,000 over revenue, which represents an increase for paving preparations.