Most read
- ONLY IN HUNTINGTON... Unlicensed Halfway House Operating on Tenth Avenue
- BREAKING: Officer Involved Shooting Confirmed by Interim Chief
- Famed Activist Investigating Eastern Kentucky Yellow Creek
- HPD BLOTTER: Two Arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver
- School of Medicine researcher receives award to fund undergraduate research positions
- Gov. Justice announces that West Virginia has been selected by U.S. Youth Soccer to host three major regional championship events in 2019, 2020
- Paving Monday & Tuesday will cause Adams Avenue Delays
- Finance Meeting Before Huntington Council Session; Agenda Contains Old Main Corridor Expansion
Huntington Still has Over $3 Million "to the good"
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 18:15 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The city has received 76% of its projected revenue (about $38.5 million) and expenses are at 71% ($34.6 million) of the projected fiscal year budget.
Expenses for March were about $800,000 over revenue, which represents an increase for paving preparations.