Mountain Mama Artisan Market is this Saturday at The Red Caboose

(Huntington, WV) Mountain Mamas get things done! And they do so beautifully. Join The Red Caboose as we celebrate our Appalachian women makers at the Mountain Mama Artisan Market on Saturday, April 28, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM. The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s meeting space at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington.

“Women artists are often underrepresented and undervalued in museums, galleries, auction houses, and art fairs,” said Raine Klover, Red Caboose manager. What can you do to help? “Celebrate and buy from the women artists in the tri-state area!” said Klover. The Market will feature over a dozen female artists selling everything from yummy baked goods to handmade jewelry and fine art. Buy directly from local artists, enter to win prizes, and shop our one-day-only sales. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to our artisans, Kyra Bowen will be on hand offering free tarot card readings. And Abbey Shae Bakes will join us with her delicious macarons. While visiting Heritage Station explore its other woman-owned shops. Eat breakfast or lunch at River and Rail Bakery, shop the fashions and accessories at Birds of a Feather, and peruse the artisan products at Full Circle Ceramic and Brand Yourself.

Participating Artists:

Carole Garrison - mixed media greeting cards

Decayed Desires - nature-inspired jewelry and home decor

Evelyn Dortch - crochet home goods & toys, jewelry

Hearth Obscura Charmworks - ceramics, wildcrafted items

Jenny Grover - fine art and jewelry

Julia Pritt - mixed media fine art

Marsha Smith - southwest-inspired jewelry and mixed mediqa

Michelle's Geekery - handmade geekery

The Pink Chucks Studio - fine art

Ricardina Jewelry Designs - handmade fine jewelry

Wooden Pretties - geekery

The Artisan Market will also collect donations for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter. Branches is in continual need of paper products and cleaning supplies. Everyone that donates will receive a special discount from The Red Caboose.

Everyone has the right to live without fear or violence. Branches offers a professional staff and trained volunteers to assess the client's situation, examine alternatives, and establish a plan of action. Branches services include:emergency shelter, support groups, individual crisis counseling, and referral services