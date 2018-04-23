Most read
Party on the Patio Returns in May
Willie Phoenix is back by popular demand! The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is pleased to announce the return of local blues legend Willie Phoenix to Party on the Patio/Eat in the Street, presented as a partnership between the Park District and iHeart Media.
This Party starts on Friday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Heritage Station! Grab a bite from one of the great food vendors and be ready to get your Blues on!
Great Food, Great Music, Ice Cold Beer and Free Admission!
For more information contact the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at 304.696.5954