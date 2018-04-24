Spring Paving Listing Has Been Announced

Twenty-eight sections of roadways will be paved across Huntington during the city’s spring paving program.

The paving list represents approximately $872,000 of paving projects and will fulfill the $1.6 million paving budget for fiscal year 2018. The paving budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1, includes another $1.6 million for paving.

Compiling the list began with City Council members submitting requests to Mayor Steve Williams. The Mayor’s Office and officials in the Public Works Department worked with the West Virginia Division of Highways to prioritize the requests based on traffic volume, road conditions and other factors.

The City of Huntington piggybacks on the West Virginia Division of Highways’ paving contract. A projected starting date for spring paving will be announced in the near future.

As a reminder, the West Virginia Division of Highways is scheduled to pave Adams Avenue from the Wayne/Cabell County line to 14th Street West on Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 24. The WVDOH is also scheduled to pave 3rd Avenue from 20th Street to 31st Street between Wednesday, April 25, and Friday, April 27. Both projects are subject to weather conditions. This work will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize congestion. Citizens are encouraged to not park on these roadways during these times.

The following is the paving list by City Council district:

DISTRICT 1

-- Piedmont Road from West Elm Street to the floodwall

-- Piedmont Road from Kellogg Elementary School to Carson Street

-- Carson Street from Piedmont Road to Waverly Road

-- Blair Street from Bradley Road to Piedmont Road

-- Auburn Road (north side of island) from 4222 Auburn to 4414 Auburn

DISTRICT 2

-- Jefferson Avenue from 22nd Street West to 26th Street West

DISTRICT 3

-- 15th Street from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue

DISTRICT 4

-- Cavalier Drive from 6 Cavalier to the cul-de-sac

-- 12 ½ Alley from 2nd Street West to 3rd Street West

-- Willow Glen Drive from 5 Willow Glen to the end of the street

-- Anton Drive from Harvey Road to the end of the road

DISTRICT 5

-- 9th Avenue from 14th Street to Hal Greer Boulevard.

DISTRICT 6

-- Ridgewood Road from 250 Ridgewood to Fern Street

-- Mallory Court (entire circle)

-- 10th Street from 11th Avenue to 12th Avenue

-- North Englewood Road (entire circle)

-- Washington Boulevard from 12th Street to 13th Street

-- Washington Boulevard from Hal Greer Boulevard to Military Road bridge

-- Woodland Drive from Norway Avenue to Washington Boulevard

-- Woodland Drive from Washington Boulevard to Woodland Place

-- Ritter Drive from McCoy Road to new pavement

DISTRICT 7

-- Norway Avenue from Washington Boulevard to Avondale Road

-- Roby Road from Perry Drive to Maupin Road

DISTRICT 8

-- 520 Rear 20th Street from 5th Avenue to 5 ½ Alley

DISTRICT 9

-- Willoughby Avenue (Arlington Park) from Carlton Drive to 127 Willoughby

-- Irvin Road from 29th Street to Chesapeake Street

-- Ferguson Road from Norway Avenue to 3021 Ferguson

-- Parsons Street from Saltwell Road to Hibner Avenue