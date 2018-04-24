BREAKING: Officer Involved Shooting Confirmed by Interim Chief

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 13:00 Updated 18 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Interim Police Chief Hank Dial has confirmed to media that police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting which happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 3500 block  of Bostwick Road. A 911 dispatch went out about 9:15 of a woman in the 3500 block of Bostwick Road complaining that her husband was beating her. It stated a shooting had occurred.

The officer was responding to the beating incident. 

Bostwick Road is near Nickel Plate Road behind the Special Metals plant in Guyandotte. 

 No word on condition of the individual shot.  

An unconfirmed social media posting suggested a serious wound. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus