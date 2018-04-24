Most read
REAL LIFE: Man Defecates in Yard; Police Called
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 04:00 Updated 18 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
On Monday night, a woman called the cops. She said a man had "pooped" in the grass in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd.
The responses on FB were insightful.
One stated it might be a payback for dog droppings.
Another responded, "free fertilizer."
Still another, "When you gotta go..."
A woman complained that cops will go to answer a "poop" call but not suspicion of a stolen vehicle.
But, all in all, these summary comments say it all ---
"You can't make this stuff up..." as reality television viewers know, "real life is funnier than anything made up."