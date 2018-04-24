REAL LIFE: Man Defecates in Yard; Police Called

Sometimes the combination of police scanner traffic and social media produces an absurd laugh between prayers and concerns.

On Monday night, a woman called the cops. She said a man had "pooped" in the grass in the 1500 block of Washington Blvd.

The responses on FB were insightful.

One stated it might be a payback for dog droppings.

Another responded, "free fertilizer."

Still another, "When you gotta go..."

A woman complained that cops will go to answer a "poop" call but not suspicion of a stolen vehicle.

But, all in all, these summary comments say it all ---

"You can't make this stuff up..." as reality television viewers know, "real life is funnier than anything made up."