Marshall University to host Lavender Ceremony for LGBTQ+ graduates

Marshall University’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning+ Office (LGBTQ+) will celebrate its first Lavender Graduation Ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Lavender ceremonies are conducted annually on various college campuses to honor graduating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer questioning+ ally students and their contributions to the university.

“Lavender Graduation is a cultural celebration that honors and celebrates the academic achievements and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning+ and ally students and acknowledges the challenges and triumphs experienced in their careers here at Marshall University,” said Shaunte Polk, sponsored programs administrator for intercultural affairs. Students are honored for continuing Marshall’s tradition of pride and activism and are presented with a lavender cord to wear with their graduation regalia during university commencement.”

Dr. Kathy Seelinger, professor of education, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony following opening remarks by University President Jerome A. Gilbert. Polk and Maurice Cooley, associate vice president of intercultural affairs, will also speak at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Polk expects more than 25 students to participate in the inaugural ceremony. Students who haven’t already registered to participate can still do so by visiting the LGBTQ+ office located in the Memorial Student Center, BW14 or online at www.marshall.edu/lgbtq/lavender-graduation-ceremony.

The university will have its annual spring commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. for undergraduate students and 2 p.m. for master’s and doctoral students on Saturday, May 5, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.

To learn more about the Lavender Graduation Ceremony, contact Polk by e-mail at polk4@marshall.edu or call 304-696-6705.