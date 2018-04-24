Most read
Marshall selected to host 2018 NSA GenCyber Summer Camp July 8-13
Last year, Marshall was the first institution in West Virginia or Kentucky to receive funding for such a camp, and faculty especially encourage students from rural parts of the region to take advantage of this first-rate opportunity for a cybersecurity learning experience. Twenty-four students entering 11th and 12th grades will be selected on a competitive basis. Students in ninth and 10th grades with exceptional experience and aptitude will also be considered.
All program costs for the weeklong, residential camp are covered by the grants from the NSF and NSA, including all accommodations, meals and activities. Students will learn advanced hardware and software programming, digital forensics and information security.
“This camp is the only of its kind in West Virginia,” said Josh Brunty, assistant professor of digital forensics and information assurance at Marshall. “I applied for this grant in hopes of exposing underserved high school students in the state of West Virginia to the principles of digital forensics and information assurance.”
The deadline for applications is May 18. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.marshall.edu/gencyber/. Contact Brunty by e-mail at josh.brunty@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-5602.