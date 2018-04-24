Marshall selected to host 2018 NSA GenCyber Summer Camp July 8-13

Marshall University’s College of Science will host an advanced GenCyber Summer Camp July 8-13 on the Huntington campus. For the second year in a row, Marshall was chosen by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation to host the camp, which is free and open to high school students from throughout West Virginia and the region who are interested in digital forensics, information security and careers in the cybersecurity workforce.

Last year, Marshall was the first institution in West Virginia or Kentucky to receive funding for such a camp, and faculty especially encourage students from rural parts of the region to take advantage of this first-rate opportunity for a cybersecurity learning experience. Twenty-four students entering 11th and 12th grades will be selected on a competitive basis. Students in ninth and 10th grades with exceptional experience and aptitude will also be considered.

All program costs for the weeklong, residential camp are covered by the grants from the NSF and NSA, including all accommodations, meals and activities. Students will learn advanced hardware and software programming, digital forensics and information security.

“This camp is the only of its kind in West Virginia,” said Josh Brunty, assistant professor of digital forensics and information assurance at Marshall. “I applied for this grant in hopes of exposing underserved high school students in the state of West Virginia to the principles of digital forensics and information assurance.”

The deadline for applications is May 18. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.marshall.edu/gencyber/. Contact Brunty by e-mail at josh.brunty@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-5602.