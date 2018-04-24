Attorney General Morrisey Announces Money Smart Week Credit Presentation at Marshall University

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a credit presentation at Marshall University to celebrate Money Smart Week 2018.

Attendees will learn the importance of credit and credit scores, as well as hear how decisions made during college can affect the student’s credit and have long-term effects. The office will also discuss data breaches and why certain items need to be monitored.

“The events during Money Smart Week allow our office to provide important information that helps consumers better manage their personal finances,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “One of the main goals for this week is to connect with West Virginians by offering necessary tools to make smart money decisions and to help them avoid getting into bad financial situations because of scams.”

The presentation will take place at noon Tuesday, April 24 at Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center.

The Attorney General’s Office is also emphasizing the importance of identifying and reporting elder abuse, neglect and exploitation as part of Money Smart Week, which runs through Friday, April 27.

Special material on how to identify and report elder abuse, neglect and exploitation will be available. It will include contact information for the Attorney General’s newly established senior services and elder abuse hotline – 304-558-1155 or

.

National research estimates 10 percent of persons age 60 and older have experienced some form of abuse or exploitation and in many instances the conduct goes unreported. That’s of particular concern in West Virginia where it is estimated 18.8 percent of the state’s population is 65 years and older.

The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit includes a dedicated team of seasoned civil prosecutors to hold accountable anyone who exploits, abuses or neglects West Virginia’s senior citizens. It also utilizes the hotline, a scam alert database and the broad reach of its prevention component to partner with other entities and better connect seniors with the office’s already robust capabilities.

Senior citizens and their loved ones can subscribe to the email alerts at

.