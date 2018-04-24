Most read
Marshall’s Sammons to speak at national cyber crime conference
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 05:06 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
In 2012, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office held its first National Cyber Crime Conference. The event offers hundreds of individual training sessions and is attended by police, prosecutors and forensic examiners. Attendees include all ranks of law enforcement and come from diverse backgrounds, experience levels and jurisdictions throughout the United States and beyond.
“Cyber crime is a huge problem for the law enforcement community,” Sammons said. “Technology as well as the tactics and techniques used by criminals is evolving at high rate. Police, prosecutors and forensic examiners need this kind of training to keep current.”