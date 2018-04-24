Marshall’s Sammons to speak at national cyber crime conference

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – John Sammons, the director of the Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program at Marshall University, has been invited to speak about vehicle forensics at the 7th Annual National Cyber Crime Conference, set for April 23-25, in Norwood, Massachusetts. His presentation will be titled “Vehicle Forensics: The Road Ahead.”

In 2012, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office held its first National Cyber Crime Conference. The event offers hundreds of individual training sessions and is attended by police, prosecutors and forensic examiners. Attendees include all ranks of law enforcement and come from diverse backgrounds, experience levels and jurisdictions throughout the United States and beyond.

“Cyber crime is a huge problem for the law enforcement community,” Sammons said. “Technology as well as the tactics and techniques used by criminals is evolving at high rate. Police, prosecutors and forensic examiners need this kind of training to keep current.”