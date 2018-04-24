Suspect's Injuries not Life Threatening after Officer Involved Shooting; Arrested for Battery on Police Officer

 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 18:23 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Photo by Crystal St. Clair
Photo by Crystal St. Clair

HUNTINGTON – A man was shot and arrested Monday night, April 23, after he became combative with Huntington Police officers.

Two officers were dispatched to Bostwick Road in Guyandotte at approximately 9:15 p.m. on a suspicious person call. The officers encountered the suspect outside of a residence.

The man became combative with the officers, who deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue him. The suspect remained combative and reached for a firearm on his person. An officer fired one shot, striking the suspect, interim chief Hank Dial stated on behalf of HPD.

Joshua Ramey, 26, of Huntington, was arrested for battery on a police officer and obstruction , according to an HPD arrest report.  His injuries did not appear to be life threatening. One officer was treated and released from a local hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

The Huntington Police Department is consulting with the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Per standard operating procedure for officer-involved shootings, the officers will be placed on administrative leave and will be offered counseling.

Dial declined to reveal any information on the officer who fired the shot. HNN asked not for his name but whether he was a veteran or new hire. Since an internal investigation is ongoing, Dial declined further comment other than what has been stated in the release. 

