Shooting Victim's Girlfriend, Dad Counter Police Perspective on Shooting Incident

Ramey is recovering at Cabell Huntington Hospital. An HPD press release said his injuries are not "life threatening." Ramey's father, David, supplied a photo of his son in the hospital to HNN and local media.

Huntington Police shot a man at close range in the face Monday night around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. Interim Chief Hank Dial said in a press release that the suspect, Josh Ramey, had been "combative" with officers and reach for a gun. An officer fired one shot. during the Boswick Road incident.

Morgan Lovejoy, the victim's girl friend, and his dad shared a different perspective with HNN concerning the man's shooting.

However, both admit they did not witness the actual shooting. Ms. Lovejoy was preparing to take a bath when she heard a shot.

"That gunshot is what I heard," she said. "I'm still lost and confused. I just don't understand why they were even here in the first place."

When she got to the door, she heard Ramey screaming and blood coming from his mouth, "I've been shot." She saw a gun on the ground which had apparently been kicked away. At the time, Lovejoy said Ramey was "on the ground, bleeding and in handcuffs." She said police "kicked him" and made him walk to an ambulance.

A 911 call sent at around 9:15 p.m. stated:

"04-23-18/21:14:51/Shooting/3500 BOSTWICK RD INTERSECTN/HUNTINGTON/NI

CKEL PLATE RD/FEMALE ADV THAT HER HUSBAND IS BEATING HER...KEEPS PUTTING..."

Ms. Lovejoy advised she had not been beaten and did not make the call.

Dial indicated --- as did WSAZ --- that a person initially called for "a suspicious person." WSAZ reported someone in a truck that stopped outside of the caller's garage. A person got out and the truck drove off.

Lovejoy said that Ramey in the five minutes prior to the shooting been outside helping a friend jump start a truck. She had originally gotten out of that vehicle, she told WSAZ.

David Ramey looked out a window at his house a few door down from his son's residence. He stated her saw "three cops" at the house. He did not witness the actual shooting.

Lovejoy explained to HNN that Ramey escaped more serious injury due to the weapon fired at close range. "The bullet entered on his cheek, hit his right jaw bone, came out the bottom of his mouth, and graced his chest," she said. At first, "I thought he had been punched in the face," Lovejoy said.

Ramey is in stable condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to family members.

However, he has a recent history of arrests and was on bond. A search warrant shows that numerous weapons were seized at the residence.

Last month, Ramey was charged in Putnam County with possession of meth. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

He was jailed March 25 charged with possession with intent to deliver. He was granted a $50,000 bond. However , an arrest warrant was issued April 3 after he failed up for court.

Police believe there is evidence that he had been trafficking drugs.