Michigan State Police, Semi Drivers Prevent Suicidal Jump
A photo provided by Michigan State Police shows the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life.
Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.