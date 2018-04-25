Michigan State Police, Semi Drivers Prevent Suicidal Jump

 Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 01:26 Updated 2 hours ago
Photo provided Michigan State Police
Photo provided Michigan State Police

A man on Tuesday morning April 24 threatened to leap from the I-696 overpass in Detroit. The Michigan State Police asked and gained the cooperation of truck drivers. The stopped the overpass in mass to shorten his fall should he jump. 

A photo provided by Michigan State Police shows  the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life.

Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

