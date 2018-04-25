NEW ON SCREEN: Avengers: Infinity Will Dominate Moviegoing for Weeks

Avengers Infinity Wars hold advance showings Thursday (check cinema schedules) and opens Friday in multiple auditoriums at many multiplexes. No other first runs films open this week.

[image 1[ Marquee will offer ten to twelve shows daily at its largest WV multiplexes in Huntington, Beckley, Charleston, and Tridelphia/Wheeling. Three of the showings will be in 3D: 1:50, 5:50 and 9:15.

Pullman's Avengers schedule is:









Among hold overs, The Black Panther continues at Marquee's four largest cinemas. It's bye-bye to films like Love Simon, A Wrinkle in Time, Acrimony and Sgt. Stubby. (varies by theater ).





FLASHBACK CINEMA





SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

3:30 & 7:00 P.M.

Grab the Kleenex for this touching romance (and fan favorite) based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. Framed as a story told by a man (James Garner) to a woman (Gena Rowlands) about young lovers living in the 1940’s. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won critical acclaim for their break-out performances as the young couple whose relationship is tested by war and class distinctions. (“I wrote you 365 letters…I wrote you every day for a year…”) Rated PG-13.

The Huntington filmed "Twelve Pole" will premiere Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30 p.m. with Red Carpet activities beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pullman Square stage which includes stars and filmmakers.

Infinity Wars screens @ 7:00 (2D and 3D) and at 9:15.

Upcoming Flashbacks are Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Sound of Music, Clueless, Grease and Princess Bride.

NEW THIS WEEK

AVENGERS INFINITY WARS

COMING SOON

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY 3:30/7:00 pm

Grab the Kleenex for this touching romance (and fan favorite) based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. Framed as a story told by a man (James Garner) to a woman (Gena Rowlands) about young lovers living in the 1940’s. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won critical acclaim for their break-out performances as the young couple whose relationship is tested by war and class distinctions. (“I wrote you 365 letters…I wrote you every day for a year…”) Rated PG-13

STARTS FRIDAY

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)













I FEEL PRETTY (PG-13)









SUPER TROOPERS 2 (R)

















RAMPAGE (PG-13)









BLOCKERS (R)









CHAPPAQUIDDICK (PG-13)









A QUIET PLACE (PG-13)













READY PLAYER ONE (PG-13)













ISLE OF DOGS (PG-13)









PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING (PG-13)









SHERLOCK GNOMES (PG)













I CAN ONLY IMAGINE (PG)













BLACK PANTHER (PG-13)