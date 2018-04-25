Most read
NEW ON SCREEN: Avengers: Infinity Will Dominate Moviegoing for Weeks
[image 1[ Marquee will offer ten to twelve shows daily at its largest WV multiplexes in Huntington, Beckley, Charleston, and Tridelphia/Wheeling. Three of the showings will be in 3D: 1:50, 5:50 and 9:15.
Pullman's Avengers schedule is:2D11:30AM12:50PM1:20PM2:55PM4:50PM5:20PM6:20PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D1:50PM5:50PM9:15PM
Among hold overs, The Black Panther continues at Marquee's four largest cinemas. It's bye-bye to films like Love Simon, A Wrinkle in Time, Acrimony and Sgt. Stubby. (varies by theater ).
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY
3:30 & 7:00 P.M.
Grab the Kleenex for this touching romance (and fan favorite) based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. Framed as a story told by a man (James Garner) to a woman (Gena Rowlands) about young lovers living in the 1940’s. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won critical acclaim for their break-out performances as the young couple whose relationship is tested by war and class distinctions. (“I wrote you 365 letters…I wrote you every day for a year…”) Rated PG-13.
The Huntington filmed "Twelve Pole" will premiere Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30 p.m. with Red Carpet activities beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pullman Square stage which includes stars and filmmakers.
Infinity Wars screens @ 7:00 (2D and 3D) and at 9:15.
Upcoming Flashbacks are Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Sound of Music, Clueless, Grease and Princess Bride.
NEW THIS WEEK
AVENGERS INFINITY WARS
COMING SOON
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY 3:30/7:00 pm
STARTS FRIDAY
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:30AM12:50PM1:20PM2:55PM4:50PM5:20PM6:20PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D1:50PM5:50PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
I FEEL PRETTY (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski
DIRECTOR
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:50PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
SUPER TROOPERS 2 (R)Comedy
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter
DIRECTOR
Jay Chandrasekhar
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM10:00PM
(PG-13) Horror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk
DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:25PM6:45PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
RAMPAGE (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy
DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
BLOCKERS (R)Comedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton
DIRECTOR
Kay Cannon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:00PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
CHAPPAQUIDDICK (PG-13)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jason Clarke, Bruce Dern
DIRECTOR
John Curran
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM3:15PM6:10PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
A QUIET PLACE (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
DIRECTOR
John Krasinski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
READY PLAYER ONE (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
ISLE OF DOGS (PG-13)Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston
DIRECTOR
Wes Anderson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM
TRAILER ▶
PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian
DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D6:25PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
SHERLOCK GNOMES (PG)Animation
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
John Stevenson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:35PM6:15PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE (PG)Family
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley
DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:10PM6:55PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACK PANTHER (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM