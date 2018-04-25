NEW ON SCREEN: Avengers: Infinity Will Dominate Moviegoing for Weeks

 Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 02:54 Updated 37 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Avengers Infinity Wars hold advance showings Thursday (check cinema schedules) and opens Friday in multiple auditoriums at many multiplexes. No other first runs films open this week.

[image 1[ Marquee will offer  ten to twelve shows daily at its largest WV multiplexes in Huntington, Beckley, Charleston, and Tridelphia/Wheeling. Three of the showings will be in 3D: 1:50, 5:50 and 9:15.

Pullman's Avengers schedule is:

2D11:30AM12:50PM1:20PM2:55PM4:50PM5:20PM6:20PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D1:50PM5:50PM9:15PM

Among hold overs, The Black Panther continues at Marquee's four largest cinemas.  It's bye-bye to films like Love Simon, A Wrinkle in Time,  Acrimony and Sgt. Stubby. (varies by theater ).
FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 

3:30 & 7:00 P.M.

Grab the Kleenex for this touching romance (and fan favorite) based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. Framed as a story told by a man (James Garner) to a woman (Gena Rowlands) about young lovers living in the 1940’s. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won critical acclaim for their break-out performances as the young couple whose relationship is tested by war and class distinctions. (“I wrote you 365 letters…I wrote you every day for a year…”) Rated PG-13.

The Huntington filmed "Twelve Pole" will premiere Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30 p.m. with Red Carpet activities beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pullman Square stage which includes stars and filmmakers. 

Infinity Wars screens @ 7:00 (2D and 3D) and at 9:15.

Upcoming Flashbacks are Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Sound of Music, Clueless, Grease and Princess Bride. 

 

NEW THIS WEEK

AVENGERS INFINITY WARS

 

 

COMING SOON

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

The Notebook

SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY 3:30/7:00 pm

STARTS FRIDAY

 

TRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

2D11:30AM12:50PM1:20PM2:55PM4:50PM5:20PM6:20PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D1:50PM5:50PM9:15PM


TRAILER ▶

I FEEL PRETTY (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski

DIRECTOR
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein

2D12:30PM3:30PM6:50PM9:30PM

TRAILER ▶

SUPER TROOPERS 2 (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter

DIRECTOR
Jay Chandrasekhar

2D12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:30PM10:00PM

(PG-13) Horror 
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk

DIRECTOR
Jeff Wadlow

2D1:00PM3:25PM6:45PM9:25PM

TRAILER ▶

RAMPAGE (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy

DIRECTOR
Brad Peyton

2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

TRAILER ▶

BLOCKERS (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton

DIRECTOR
Kay Cannon

2D1:10PM4:00PM7:10PM9:50PM

TRAILER ▶

CHAPPAQUIDDICK (PG-13)

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jason Clarke, Bruce Dern

DIRECTOR
John Curran

2D11:50AM3:15PM6:10PM8:40PM

TRAILER ▶

A QUIET PLACE (PG-13)

Horror 
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds

DIRECTOR
John Krasinski

2D12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:00PM9:20PM


TRAILER ▶

READY PLAYER ONE (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

2D12:10PM3:20PM6:30PM9:35PM


TRAILER ▶

ISLE OF DOGS (PG-13)

Animation 
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston

DIRECTOR
Wes Anderson

2D12:45PM3:45PM

TRAILER ▶

PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian

DIRECTOR
Steven S. DeKnight

2D6:25PM9:05PM

TRAILER ▶

SHERLOCK GNOMES (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 26 min.

CAST
James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
John Stevenson

2D12:35PM3:35PM6:15PM8:30PM


TRAILER ▶

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE (PG)

Family 
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley

DIRECTOR
Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin

2D12:20PM3:10PM6:55PM9:55PM


TRAILER ▶

BLACK PANTHER (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

2D11:45AM3:00PM6:00PM9:00PM
