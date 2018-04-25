BREAKING ... "Twelve Pole" Sells Out Again; Management May Add Third Auditorium

Over 400 tickets have been sold, he said.

The second auditorium showing the locally made "Twelve Pole" horror film has sold out, according to Sam Hodge, producer/director.

Don't give up, if you have not yet purchased a ticket.

Marquee Cinemas management will decide on Thursday whether a third auditorium can be added to show the film.

The Red Carpet Meet and Greet occurs at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26 and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Hodge indicated that he has heard from 20 or 30 people still wanting tickets. Call the theatre and let them know you still want to see "Twelve Pole."

A decision to make a third screen available may be complicated due to the demand for auditoriums for "Avengers Infinity Wars" which opens Thursday night, too.