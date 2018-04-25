Most read
BREAKING ... "Twelve Pole" Sells Out Again; Management May Add Third Auditorium
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 20:09 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Don't give up, if you have not yet purchased a ticket.
Marquee Cinemas management will decide on Thursday whether a third auditorium can be added to show the film.
The Red Carpet Meet and Greet occurs at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26 and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
Hodge indicated that he has heard from 20 or 30 people still wanting tickets. Call the theatre and let them know you still want to see "Twelve Pole."
A decision to make a third screen available may be complicated due to the demand for auditoriums for "Avengers Infinity Wars" which opens Thursday night, too.