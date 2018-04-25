BREAKING ... "Twelve Pole" Sells Out Again; Management May Add Third Auditorium

 Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 20:09 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The second auditorium showing the locally made "Twelve Pole" horror film has sold out, according to Sam Hodge, producer/director. 

Over 400 tickets have been sold, he said.

Don't give up, if you have not yet purchased a ticket.

Marquee Cinemas management will decide on Thursday whether a third auditorium can be added to show the film.

The Red Carpet Meet and Greet occurs at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26 and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. 

Hodge indicated that he has heard from 20 or 30 people still wanting tickets. Call the theatre and let them know you still want to see "Twelve Pole." 

A decision to make a third screen available may be complicated due to the demand for auditoriums for "Avengers Infinity Wars" which opens Thursday night, too. 

