Former Huntington Blizzard Player Finalist for NHL Coach o the Year

Jared Bednar, a former stand out Huntington Blizzard player, has been named one of three finalists for the NHL' Coach of the Year. He took the Colorado Avalanche from a last place finish to the Stanley Cup playoffs this year as their head coach.

The team lost to the Nashville Predators 4 games to 2 in the first round of the playoffs.

Bednar married a Huntington woman while with the Blizzard.