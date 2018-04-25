Former Huntington Blizzard Player Finalist for NHL Coach o the Year

 Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Jared Bednar, a former stand out Huntington Blizzard player, has been named one of three finalists for  the NHL' Coach of the Year. He took the Colorado Avalanche from a last place finish to the Stanley Cup playoffs this year as their head coach. 

The team lost to the Nashville Predators 4 games to 2 in the first round of the playoffs.

Bednar married a Huntington woman while with the Blizzard.

 

