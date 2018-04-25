HIMG Sleep Lab receives ACHC accreditation

Huntington, W.Va. <April 25, 2018>: The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) is proud to announce its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for their Sleep Lab services.

Huntington, W.Va. <April 25, 2018>: The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) is proud to announce its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for their Sleep Lab services.

Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

“At HIMG we strive to provide the highest quality of care to our patients by offering them the most advanced treatment options, and this accreditation is a direct reflection of that,” said Mark Morgan, CEO of HIMG.

HIMG’s medical team in the Sleep Disorders Center can effectively evaluate and treat many sleep disorders, including advanced sleep phase syndrome, narcolepsy, sleepwalking and snoring. Sleep specialists are involved at every stage of the sleep evaluation, from the initial examination and treatment to therapy and follow-up care.

ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2008 certified and has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

HIMG is a thriving multi-specialty group practice founded in 1969 and now consists of more than eighty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in the areas of primary care, urgent care, and medical and surgical subspecialties. The physician group is considered to be the premier group practice in the tristate area including and around Huntington, W.Va. with a proven track record in attracting high caliber, qualified physicians. The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington, W.Va. 25705. For more information, visit www.himgwv.com.