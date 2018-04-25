Donning of the Kente ceremony to be held April 26

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University will hold its spring Donning of the Kente ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 26, in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

Traditionally presented for students of African or African American ancestry, this is an inclusive ceremony open to all students graduating in May, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president of intercultural affairs.

Students who are participating in the ceremony should arrive in cap and gown at the Memorial Student Center at 4:15 p.m. to line up. The ceremony will begin with a processional that will include graduating students, university deans, faculty and University President Jerome A. Gilbert.

Anthony Woart, Ph.D, department chair and professor of Public Health in the Marshall University College of Health Professions, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony after opening remarks by President Gilbert.

“The Kente cloth was developed in the 17th century by the Ashanti people of West Africa and this form of royal regalia is considered as a symbol of accomplishment and prestige,” Cooley said. The ceremony serves as a traditional rite of passage when each graduate receives his or her own hand-woven Kente cloth from Ghana.”

Cooley said he expects more than 70 students to participate in the 2018 Donning of the Kente ceremony. The university will have its annual spring commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m. for undergraduate students and 2 p.m. for master’s and doctoral students on Saturday, May 5, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.

To learn more about the Donning of the Kente ceremony, contact Cooley by e-mail at cooley@marshall.edu or call 304-696-5430.



