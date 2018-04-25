Most read
- Shooting Victim's Girlfriend, Dad Counter Police Perspective on Shooting Incident
- UPDATED ONLY IN HUNTINGTON... Unlicensed Halfway House Operating on Tenth Avenue
- Suspect's Injuries not Life Threatening after Officer Involved Shooting; Arrested for Battery on Police Officer
- Avengers Infinity Opens April 27
- BREAKING: Officer Involved Shooting Confirmed by Interim Chief
- Spring Paving Listing Has Been Announced
- Attorney General Morrisey, NRA Join Forces To Protect W.Va. Schools
- REAL LIFE: Man Defecates in Yard, Police Called; Monkey Can't Sue for (c) Infringement
Marshall School of Medicine researchers present findings at international biology conference
Faculty attending and presenting their work are as follows:
Gary O. Rankin, Ph.D., vice dean for basic sciences and professor and chair of the department of biomedical sciences, will present along with co-author Monica Valentovic, Ph.D., professor in the department of biomedical sciences, a poster titled “Trichlorophenol Induced Nephrotoxicity in Isolated Rat Renal Cortical Cells, ”a study into the poisonous effects of trichlorophenol on the kidneys. Trichlorophenol is used in fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and as a glue preservative, among other agents.
Maria Serrat, Ph.D., an associate professor in the department of biomedical sciences, will present “Heat Induced Limb Length Asymmetry Has Functional Impact on Weight Bearing in Mouse Hindlimb.” She will receive a Young Faculty Award from the American Association of Anatomists for her work.
Associate professor Dr. Piyali Dasgupta and a team of undergraduate students are also attending and presenting five posters and two oral presentations showcasing their studies on lung cancer. The undergraduate students are Austin T. Akers, Kate W. Colclough, Nicholas A. Nolan and Stephen D. Richbart.
Jamie R. Friedman, a doctoral candidate who works with Dasgupta, has been selected to give an oral presentation. She was selected for a biomedical research program travel award, Best Research Performance Award, which will assist in her travel.