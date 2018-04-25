W.Va. AG Renews Concealed Carry Reciprocity with Pennsylvania

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced West Virginia has maintained full concealed carry reciprocity with Pennsylvania, a significant accomplishment given Pennsylvania’s decision to discontinue its agreement with another Mid-Atlantic state.





The agreement means Pennsylvania will continue to recognize valid concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians who are age 21 and older. The same is true for Pennsylvania license holders traveling to West Virginia.



“West Virginians cross into Pennsylvania every day, and this agreement ensures their continued freedom to do so while still exercising their Second Amendment rights,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Preserving this agreement is a victory for gun owners in both states. We hope it remains intact for many years to come.”



In recent weeks, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office engaged in discussions with Pennsylvania regarding continued reciprocity. Attorney General Morrisey said securing a renewed agreement represents another positive step for legal gun owners living in West Virginia.



The Pennsylvania-West Virginia agreement is limited to concealed carry licenses issued to adults age 21 and older. It does not recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to ages 18 to 20 – a matter consistent with the states’ preceding agreement.



Earlier this month, Pennsylvania revoked its concealed carry agreement with Virginia – a decision that has no bearing on Pennsylvania’s agreement with West Virginia as proven by this month’s renewed reciprocity agreement.



In fact, West Virginia continues to enjoy reciprocity agreements with Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as the bordering states of Kentucky and Ohio.



West Virginia enjoys no such agreement or recognition with Maryland. That means no West Virginia resident can carry a concealed handgun into Maryland regardless of their permit status in West Virginia.



Those wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.

