AARP WV Leaders Visit Capitol Hill; Press State's Congressional Delegation On Issues Vital To Older WV'ians

WASHINGTON – AARP staff and volunteers from West Virginia and across the nation are converging in Washington to urge their elected representatives to make permanent the 7.5 percent medical expense tax deduction threshold, protect and strengthen the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and support family caregivers by joining the Assisting Caregivers Today (ACT) Caucus.

AARP West Virginia State President Rich Stonestreet, State Director Gaylene Miller and Associate State Director Angela Vance are on Capitol Hill today, visiting the offices of Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives David McKinley (R-WV), Alex Mooney (R-WV), and Evan Jenkins (R-WV) to discuss a variety of issues crucial to West Virginians 50-plus and their families.

The issues that AARP West Virginia leaders are raising with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation include:

Medical Expense Deduction: The IRS currently allows taxpayers to deduct medical expenses that exceed 7.5 percent of a person’s annual income. However, beginning January 1, 2019, taxpayers will only be able to deduct medical expenses that exceed 10 percent of their income.

Nearly 75 percent of people using the medical expense deduction are age 50 or older living with a chronic illness and who have high health care costs. AARP is urging Congress to make the 7.5 percent threshold permanent to help protect the approximately 8.8 million Americans with high medical costs who need this deduction each year.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): The Farm bill, which includes SNAP, is expected to be reauthorized before it expires on September 30. SNAP is the nation’s largest domestic nutrition assistance program, providing a vital lifeline to almost 45 million low-income Americans, including nearly 5 million Americans age 60-plus. SNAP not only reduces hunger, it leads to improved health and reduced health care costs. AARP opposes funding cuts and recommends expanding access to SNAP benefits. AARP is also urging Congress to reject expanding SNAP’s work requirements, especially for workers age 50-plus who often take longer than younger workers to find new permanent employment.

Assisting Caregivers Today (ACT) Caucus: Approximately 40 million family caregivers provide an estimated $470 billion worth of unpaid care to a family member or other loved one. In West Virginia, nearly 300,000 family caregivers provide unpaid care valued at $2.8 billion annually. The ACT Caucus is a forum for our Congressional leaders to exchange ideas that can lead to solutions that will help family caregivers.

AARP West Virginia leaders would like to thank Senator Shelley Moore Capito for serving as co-chair of the bipartisan ACT Caucus, and Representative David McKinley for joining the bicameral, bipartisan caucus.

AARP’s West Virginia leaders hope that these issues important to older West Virginians will resonate clearly with our elected officials in the Senate and the House as the midterm elections approach.

“We’re urging Congress to take action this year on a number of remaining issues that matter to our nearly 300,000 AARP West Virginia members and their families,” said AARP West Virginia State President Rich Stonestreet.

For photos and more information on today’s Capitol Hill meetings, visit AARP West Virginia’s social media channels on Facebook (AARPWestVirginia) and Twitter (@AARPWV).