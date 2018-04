Attorney General Morrisey Announces Credit Report Event During Money Smart Week In Hurricane

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a free credit report event in Hurricane to celebrate Money Smart Week, which will emphasize the importance of identifying and reporting elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.





The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit includes a dedicated team of seasoned civil prosecutors to hold accountable anyone who exploits, abuses or neglects West Virginia’s senior citizens. It also utilizes the hotline, a scam alert database and the broad reach of its prevention component to partner with other entities and better connect seniors with the office’s already robust capabilities.



Senior citizens and their loved ones can subscribe to the email alerts at

The event will take place Thursday, April 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.Office representatives will host numerous events across the Metro Valley to raise awareness as to the warning signs of financial exploitation, a key part of the Attorney General’s newly-formed elder abuse litigation and prevention unit.Each location will have special material on how to identify and report exploitation. It will include contact information for the Attorney General’s newly established senior services and elder abuse hotline – 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov “Money Smart Week allows us to provide important information to consumers of all ages, however the vulnerability of our senior citizen population demands specific attention,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Information shared at our events will help all consumers make smart decisions, better manage their personal finances and avoid becoming a victim.”National research estimates 10 percent of persons age 60 and older have experienced some form of abuse or exploitation and in many instances the conduct goes unreported. That’s of particular concern in West Virginia where it is estimated 18.8 percent of the state’s population is 65 years and older.Money Smart Week is a nationwide initiative designed to remind consumers about financial literacy and educate them on ways to protect personal information.