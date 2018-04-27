FIRST LOOK : Infinity War Greatest Conglomeration of Superheroes , Villains; Awesome, yet , Bulky, Vague in Parts

Stan Lee always does a "cameo" in Marvel Universe films. here, his words , foreshadow the apoalypti challenge with a curt, dry, "Haven't You kids seen a spaceship before?" The object looks like a 360 degree roller coaster hovering above the Hudson River.

Following the quest to protect the powerful infinity stones from falling into the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) who has a deluded solution for Earth's and the universe's overcrowding --- genocide.

Rumored to be the most (or one of the most) expensive movies ever made, Avengers Infinity War exceeds expectations. My allusion to the circle coaster spaceship reflects one critic's praise that this one's like "going to a theme park and taking three spins on every ride there." (c) Marvel/Disney

All is not praise. The Russo brothers directing handles earth to universe jumps well, an assortment of battering ram close combat battles , along with set designs, f/x to astonishment, and verbal banter between Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Spiderman (Tom Holland).

On the down side, too many characters walk into battle or report to duty lacking brief introductions necessary for all but mighty Marvel universe fans.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson ) has dyed her hair blonde (the color it should have been) presumably to separate her from all the redheads like Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Gamora (Zoe Soldana) . Some appearances are mere cameos. Initially, the Wakenda sequence does not do more than show the layout and characters. (c) Marvel Disney

Constant juggling and scene shifting sometimes turns cheering exhilarated crescendos to emotionally cheated plunges.

I'll allude to the obvious spoilers, briefly. Yes, the hero body count (well, dust to dust) has a high toll, yet , comics in particular have a way of reviving those presumed "dead." The pace of the film allows little time to weep, either. It wraps intack a manner similar to an early "Star Wars" film (anything further would be too much a spoiler) --- a dangling cliffhanger but intact on its own.

Marvel, incidentally, had a goal of this not appearing to be Part One of a 2 part series. Films broken down that way generally do not attract repeat business. This one stands separately just enough. Anyone with superhero film exposure KNOWS something's comin' next year.

I can't say what, if anything, would lessen the over population of characters, other than leaving out a few of the Marvel Universe also rans that have small cameos. However, the studio seemed determined to insert most of those co-existing on Earth.

About 5% of viewers (at the screening) found spots for concession and/or bathroom breaks. An action genre fan (but not necessarily superheroes) told me it was "too big" with "too many" characters. (c) Marvel Disney

Interestingly, the female heroes have by comparison to Iron Man and Spider Man contribute much through their screen time is more akin to window dressing, not Wonder Woman leadership.

Battles, choices, and strategy meld astronomically well. In spite of an excess of characters, the story moves fluidly. Fireworks, laughs, and surprises just do not stop.

When the credits began, NO ONE rose from their seats at the Thursday screening. Translation: They all knew a stunning peak would follow post credits.

This is one film for enhanced viewing choices upgrade consideration. One group has a weekend road trip to Lexington, Ky. planned for an IMAX viewing. 3D would be a great choice too, especially since its more common than "extremes."