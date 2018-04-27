MU Society for Advancement of Management places 2nd in national case competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Society for Advancement of Management (SAM) chapter took home 2nd place at the national organization’s collegiate case competition in Washington, D.C., last month at the 2018 International Business Conference.

Undergraduate and graduate students from the Lewis College of Business earned 2nd place in their first appearance in the Thomas Greensmith Open Division Business Case Competition. Under the leadership of Faculty Advisor Dr. Marc Sollosy, the team included graduate students Clayton Stevens, Brenda Gordon, Hassan Malik, Glen Midkiff and one undergraduate student, Keely Truman.

The student case competition is the hallmark of the annual SAM meeting, according to Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college.

“​The case study for the competition was about developing and presenting a strategy for Ryder System, a transportation and supply chain management company. I am delighted that our students got this wonderful opportunity. We would like our students to participate in more such competitions in the future,” Mukherjee said. “SAM, an organization with more than 50 student chapters across the country, aims to provide its members ‘opportunities to increase management skills and expertise through participation in programs and services designed to improve the professional quality of their knowledge, performance, and leadership ability.’”

Founded in 1912 by the colleagues and disciples of Frederick Taylor, the "Father of Scientific Management," SAM is the world’s oldest professional organization focused on the teaching and practice of management. SAM members, both nationally and internationally, come from a variety of disciplines, but share a common bond of interest in promoting and becoming stronger managers. SAM builds bridges among academicians, practitioners and students, not only to better share management expertise, but also to develop and promote new management ideas.

To learn more about the Society for Advancement of Management at the Lewis College of Business, visitwww.marshall.edu/cob.

###

Photo: The Marshall University Society for Advancement of Management chapter received 2nd place at the national organization’s collegiate case competition in Washington, D.C. March 22 – March 24 at the 2018 International Business Conference. Pictured are, from left to right: Dr. Marc Sollosy, faculty advisor; Keely Truman, freshman accounting major; Clayton Stevens, M.B.A. student; Brenda Gordon, M.B.A. student; Glen Midkiff, human resource management student; and Hassan Malik, M.B.A. student.