Marshall psychology students host Women’s Beauty Brunch at Harmony House
Students Amanda Rider, Allysa Hess, Kasey Lobo, Rodney Sorrell, Denae Williams and Alicia Carper hosted a Women’s Beauty Brunch April 6. It included a brunch buffet, coloring activities, manicures and sugar scrubs, as well as providing the women with information on personal health and abuse resources available to them. Speakers and representatives from other local centers involving domestic violence, women’s health and rape counseling services were on hand and presented the women with the information and assistance during the brunch.
Food was provided with financial support from the psychology department, local vendors, and private donors. The beauty brunch was also a kick-off event for the psychology department to continue an art therapy program for individuals starting in the fall, to be run by graduate and undergraduate psychology students.
Harmony House is a nonprofit organization that aims to end homelessness in Huntington. It offers a day shelter that provides a variety of services, including resume and application assistance, job placement, counseling, advocacy, transportation and donation centers, in addition to providing apartment living quarters.
For more information about this project, contact Marianna Linz, chair of the Marshall University Department of Psychology, at linz@marshall.edu.