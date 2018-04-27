Most read
Marshall University to hold open house for community to see pharmacy facility and housing plans
The open house will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the A. D. Lewis Community Center gymnasium at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington.
During the event, university representatives will be available to show maps and drawings of the planned facilities, answer questions and take input from community members.
Marshall’s Board of Governors voted in March to move forward with a public-private partnership to build the new School of Pharmacy facility and the housing for pharmacy school students, medical school students and medical school residents.
The project is made necessary by the growth of the pharmacy school and the desire to incorporate the school into the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine campus, as well as by the limited parking available at the school’s current facility at the Huntington VA Medical Center.
The university expects the new facilities to open in time for the start of the fall 2019 semester.
For more information, contact Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations/chief of staff, at 304-696-3328 or jacobs2@marshall.edu.