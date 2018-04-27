AACSB reaffirms Lewis College of Business accreditation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business has maintained its dual accreditation in business and accounting by AACSB International—the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Founded in 1916, AACSB International is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools that offer undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees in business and accounting.

AACSB accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in business education, and has been earned by less than five percent of the world's business programs. Today, 810 institutions across 53 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation. Further, 186 institutions hold supplemental AACSB Accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

AACSB accreditation signifies the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 2.5% of more than 16,000 schools worldwide granting business degrees have earned dual AACSB accreditation like Marshall. AACSB-accredited schools have higher quality faculty, deliver more relevant and challenging curriculum, and provide outstanding educational and career opportunities that are not always found at other non-accredited business schools. AACSB-accredited schools produce graduates that are highly skilled and more desirable to employers than non-accredited schools, according to Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, dean of the college.

"This reaffirmation reinforces what we at Marshall University know - our Lewis College of Business and its faculty are delivering the highest quality education to the Sons and Daughters of Marshall. This recognition is a testament to the outstanding value of our business and accounting degrees,” Mukherjee said. “Our outstanding faculty and staff, who are committed to educating and helping students achieve their educational goals, deserve recognition for this tremendous achievement.”

AACSB accreditation standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. In addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of an additional set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

To learn more about the Marshall University Lewis College of Business visit www.marshall.edu/cob

For more information about AACSB International accreditation, visit the accreditation section of the AACSB International website at http://www.aacsb.edu/accreditation/.