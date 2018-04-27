Marshall School of Physical Therapy to hold White Coat Ceremony April 27

 Friday, April 27, 2018 - 03:59 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy will hold its 6th annual White Coat Ceremony and Presentation Day at the St. Mary’s Center for Education Friday, April 27.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks the student's transition into a clinical environment, according to Program Director Dr. Scott Davis.

 

The White Coat Ceremony will begin 2:30 p.m. April 27 in the School of Physical Therapy at St. Mary’s Center for Education, located at 2853 5th Avenue in Huntington.  To learn more about Marshall’s DPT program, e-maildavis1090@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy.


Thirty-four students will receive their white coats and officially join the Class of 2020:


  • Jacob Adkins
  • Samantha Adkins
  • Whitley Adkins
  • Ryan Baker
  • Miranda Ball
  • Carlin Biederbeck
  • Brandon Broussard
  • Brittany Brunty
  • Sarah Cameron
  • Lixia Chen
  • Kathryn Clarke
  • Jerad Cook
  • William Cox
  • Benjamin Duszkiewicz
  • Justin Freund                                                                  
  • Benjamin Haer                                                                
  • Amanda Herron
  • Joshua Jobes                                                                   
  • Michael Kelly
  • Evelyn Lee
  • Ashley Lewis
  • Timothy Liang
  • Andrew Lively
  • Emily Mullen
  • Kelsie Mullins
  • Josh Narum
  • Cierra Neidermeyer
  • Chloe Parsemain                                                             
  • Kirstin Robinson
  • Samuel Smith                                                                 
  • Timothy Spurrier
  • Dakota Stillwell
  • Summer Sword
  • James Wallenberg
