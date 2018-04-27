Marshall School of Physical Therapy to hold White Coat Ceremony April 27

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy will hold its 6th annual White Coat Ceremony and Presentation Day at the St. Mary’s Center for Education Friday, April 27.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks the student's transition into a clinical environment, according to Program Director Dr. Scott Davis.

The White Coat Ceremony will begin 2:30 p.m. April 27 in the School of Physical Therapy at St. Mary’s Center for Education, located at 2853 5th Avenue in Huntington. To learn more about Marshall’s DPT program, e-maildavis1090@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy.





Thirty-four students will receive their white coats and officially join the Class of 2020:



