Most read
- Shooting Victim's Girlfriend, Dad Counter Police Perspective on Shooting Incident
- Avengers Infinity Opens April 27
- Suspect's Injuries not Life Threatening after Officer Involved Shooting; Arrested for Battery on Police Officer
- UPDATED ONLY IN HUNTINGTON... Unlicensed Halfway House Operating on Tenth Avenue
- Burton, Datin, Holley and Roberts to join MU’s Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame
- Huntington Medical Centers Join Forces for PROACT
- RED CARPET: Low Budget Horror --- "Twelve Pole" --- Holding Meet/Greet at Pullman Square Thursday
- BREAKING ... Marquee Adds Third Screen for "Twelve Pole"
Marshall School of Physical Therapy to hold White Coat Ceremony April 27
Friday, April 27, 2018 - 03:59 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks the student's transition into a clinical environment, according to Program Director Dr. Scott Davis.
The White Coat Ceremony will begin 2:30 p.m. April 27 in the School of Physical Therapy at St. Mary’s Center for Education, located at 2853 5th Avenue in Huntington. To learn more about Marshall’s DPT program, e-maildavis1090@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy.
Thirty-four students will receive their white coats and officially join the Class of 2020:
- Jacob Adkins
- Samantha Adkins
- Whitley Adkins
- Ryan Baker
- Miranda Ball
- Carlin Biederbeck
- Brandon Broussard
- Brittany Brunty
- Sarah Cameron
- Lixia Chen
- Kathryn Clarke
- Jerad Cook
- William Cox
- Benjamin Duszkiewicz
- Justin Freund
- Benjamin Haer
- Amanda Herron
- Joshua Jobes
- Michael Kelly
- Evelyn Lee
- Ashley Lewis
- Timothy Liang
- Andrew Lively
- Emily Mullen
- Kelsie Mullins
- Josh Narum
- Cierra Neidermeyer
- Chloe Parsemain
- Kirstin Robinson
- Samuel Smith
- Timothy Spurrier
- Dakota Stillwell
- Summer Sword
- James Wallenberg