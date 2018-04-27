Marshall Psy.D. students achieve internship placements

 Friday, April 27, 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Department of Psychology and Psy.D. program at Marshall University have announced the placement of their doctoral students in pre-doctoral internship sites.

 

An internship is typically the last requirement for students before being awarded their doctorates in clinical psychology. Students are required to work full-time for a year providing mental health services at their sites.

 

“This requirement is similar to a physician doing a residency,” said Dr. Keith Beard, the director of Marshall’s Psy.D. program. “Many times, our students are gaining specialized training at their internship sites.”

 

Earning internship placement is a competitive process, Beard said, adding that there were fewer openings than students applying nationwide.

 

“The fact that we had 100 percent of our students match to an internship site speaks to our training program and the quality of our students,” Beard said. “It is an accomplishment that is impressive and one that Marshall can be proud of.”

 

Marshall’s Psy.D. program accepted its first class in 2002 and was granted accreditation by the American Psychological Association in 2006. It is one of the few programs in the country that focuses on training psychologists to work with rural populations.

 

The students accepted into internships include:


Bri Blevins – Cherokee Health, Tennessee

Jess Elliott – Marshall Psychiatry, Huntington, WV

Christina Johnson – Stone Mountain Health Services, Virginia

Jessica Motzer – Chillicothe VA, Ohio

Whitney Myers – Pacific Psych, Portland, Oregon

Brittany Norris – White River VA, Vermont

Rachel Sherman – WVU Medicine, Martinsburg, WV

Nathaniel Stephenson – Northeastern Psych Internship, Oklahoma

Corey Wilks – Stone Mountain Health Services, Virginia

Emily Woodrum – Cherokee Health, Tennessee

