Marshall Psy.D. students achieve internship placements
An internship is typically the last requirement for students before being awarded their doctorates in clinical psychology. Students are required to work full-time for a year providing mental health services at their sites.
“This requirement is similar to a physician doing a residency,” said Dr. Keith Beard, the director of Marshall’s Psy.D. program. “Many times, our students are gaining specialized training at their internship sites.”
Earning internship placement is a competitive process, Beard said, adding that there were fewer openings than students applying nationwide.
“The fact that we had 100 percent of our students match to an internship site speaks to our training program and the quality of our students,” Beard said. “It is an accomplishment that is impressive and one that Marshall can be proud of.”
Marshall’s Psy.D. program accepted its first class in 2002 and was granted accreditation by the American Psychological Association in 2006. It is one of the few programs in the country that focuses on training psychologists to work with rural populations.
The students accepted into internships include:
Bri Blevins – Cherokee Health, Tennessee
Jess Elliott – Marshall Psychiatry, Huntington, WV
Christina Johnson – Stone Mountain Health Services, Virginia
Jessica Motzer – Chillicothe VA, Ohio
Whitney Myers – Pacific Psych, Portland, Oregon
Brittany Norris – White River VA, Vermont
Rachel Sherman – WVU Medicine, Martinsburg, WV
Nathaniel Stephenson – Northeastern Psych Internship, Oklahoma
Corey Wilks – Stone Mountain Health Services, Virginia
Emily Woodrum – Cherokee Health, Tennessee