W.Va. AG Forms Metro Valley Elder Abuse Prevention Advisory Team

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the formation of a Metro Valley Elder Abuse Prevention Advisory Team.

Robert Roswall — Commissioner, West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services

Gayleen Miller — State Director, AARP WV

Teresa Sexton — Director, Cabell Huntington Hospital Senior Services

William F. Carpenter Jr. (Proxy: Johanna Eplin) — Executive Director, Lincoln County Opportunity Company, Inc.

Jenni Sutherland — Executive Director, Putnam County Aging Program, Inc.

Charles Holley — Executive Director, Cabell County Community Services Organization

Paulette Justice — Executive Director, Kanawha Valley Senior Services

Lou Ann Bowen — CRNA, Montgomery General Hospital





Senior citizens and their loved ones can subscribe to the email scam alerts at Team members will act as a conduit between their region’s elder population and the Attorney General’s Office in Charleston and Martinsburg. They will assist in notifying the office as to areas of need with regards to education and awareness, along with reports of scams and instances of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.Team members also will be a force multiplier in helping the elder abuse unit communicate alerts and prevention information, such as the Attorney General’s newly established senior services and elder abuse hotline – 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov National research estimates 10 percent of persons age 60 and older have experienced some form of abuse or exploitation and in many instances the conduct goes unreported. That’s of particular concern in West Virginia where it is estimated 18.8 percent of the state’s population is 65 years and older.The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit includes a dedicated team of seasoned civil prosecutors to hold accountable anyone who exploits, abuses or neglects West Virginia’s senior citizens. It also utilizes the hotline, a scam alert database and the broad reach of its prevention component to partner with other entities and better connect seniors with the office’s already robust capabilities.Senior citizens and their loved ones can subscribe to the email scam alerts at http://bit.ly/SeniorScamAlert

The Attorney General’s announcement coincides with his emphasis upon elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation as part of Money Smart Week 2018.The team’s collective expertise and knowledge of senior issues will be instrumental in helping the Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit achieve its mission of protecting West Virginia seniors.“This group of experts represent the eyes and ears for their community,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Tackling elder abuse requires broad cooperation and no effort can be successful without the knowledge, expertise and first-hand accounts of these pioneers. Their assistance will be critical to our ability to reach not only the masses, but also the homebound and more reclusive senior citizens. Every person deserves to be protected.”The Metro Valley Elder Abuse Prevention Advisory Team will consist of the following: