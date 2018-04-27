Naloxone Certification Offered by Health Department

 Friday, April 27, 2018 - 05:09 Edited from a Press Release

The Cabell-Huntington health department offers naloxone certification and educational sessions every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington. These classes are free and open to the public. When I took this class, it lasted approximately 30 minutes and was very educational.

If you wish to purchase naloxone, Many pharmacies also have it available to purchase. Any customer can go to the pharmacy and request to purchase it and there is no requirement or proof of need for the customer to disclose to the pharmacy.

In addiction, your doctor can write a prescription for yourself or if you have a loved one who suffers from opiate addiction. Medicaid/Aetna covered in most cases. Many other Insurance plans may have coverage for the product. There are three versions of naloxone and coverage varies from plan to plan, depending on which version, if any, are covered by the customer's plan.

