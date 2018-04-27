Most read
Take the Plunge Off the WV Building
During the City Council meeting , Alex Vence announced that the second annual "Over the Top" campaign will be June 15-16.
Vence , who owns the building, said he will not be a jumper.
Last year 30 brave locals just like you went Over the Edge of the West Virginia Building in downtown Huntington, West Virginia, and raised $23,000. Help United Way of the River Cities fight for the health, education, financial stability, and basic needs of every person in its five-county service region in 2018 with $50,000 from Over the Edge presented by St. Mary's ER.
At United Way of the River Cities, we fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. Believe it or not, you can join this fight by going Over the Edge of the 17-story West Virginia Building. Last year, 30 brave individuals just like you decided to Live United this way. All you have to do is register and raise $1,000, but don't fret, thrill-seeker! We'll help you every step of the way with a personal fundraising website, coaching, tools, and encouragement to help you reach your goal.
Here are the basics.
- No climbing or rappelling experience is necessary!
- You must weigh between 100 and 300 lbs.
- The fundraising minimum is $1,000 to rappel.
- The registration fee is $100 (or $75 before March 31 -- Use code EDGY) and will count toward your $1,000 minimum.
- Rappel times are assigned in the order that the minimum is met—the sooner you raise $1,000, the more times you will have to choose from!
- Participants are provided with a personal fundraising website, fundraising coaching, tools, and encouragement to help you reach your goal!
- Fees paid are not tax deductible (business or individual)