Take the Plunge Off the WV Building

It's not the New River Gorge, but are you confident enough to jump (rappel ) off the 17 story West Virginia Building while raising money for the United Way?

The ultimate downtown thrill seeking adrenalin rush returns for the second year to Downtown Huntington.

During the City Council meeting , Alex Vence announced that the second annual "Over the Top" campaign will be June 15-16.

Vence , who owns the building, said he will not be a jumper.

Last year 30 brave locals just like you went Over the Edge of the West Virginia Building in downtown Huntington, West Virginia, and raised $23,000. Help United Way of the River Cities fight for the health, education, financial stability, and basic needs of every person in its five-county service region in 2018 with $50,000 from Over the Edge presented by St. Mary's ER.

Here are the basics.