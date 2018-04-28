State Police Academy Grads Join HPD

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 28, 2018 - 02:30 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
State Police Academy Grads Join HPD

The Huntington Police Department is proud to announce its three most recent graduates from the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Pictured from left to right are Interim Chief Hank Dial, Probationary Police Officer Jacob Blackburn, Probationary Police Officer Ryan Donoho, Probationary Police Officer David Malcomb, and Pfc. Sid Hinchman, training officer. Blackburn, Donoho and Malcomb had their graduation ceremony at the Academy this morning and will now begin 13 weeks of field training in Huntington

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus