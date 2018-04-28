State Police Academy Grads Join HPD

The Huntington Police Department is proud to announce its three most recent graduates from the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Pictured from left to right are Interim Chief Hank Dial, Probationary Police Officer Jacob Blackburn, Probationary Police Officer Ryan Donoho, Probationary Police Officer David Malcomb, and Pfc. Sid Hinchman, training officer. Blackburn, Donoho and Malcomb had their graduation ceremony at the Academy this morning and will now begin 13 weeks of field training in Huntington