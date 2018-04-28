Most read
State Police Academy Grads Join HPD
Saturday, April 28, 2018 - 02:30 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Pictured from left to right are Interim Chief Hank Dial, Probationary Police Officer Jacob Blackburn, Probationary Police Officer Ryan Donoho, Probationary Police Officer David Malcomb, and Pfc. Sid Hinchman, training officer. Blackburn, Donoho and Malcomb had their graduation ceremony at the Academy this morning and will now begin 13 weeks of field training in Huntington