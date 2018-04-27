Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Urges Public Comment in Sweeping Opioid Reform
Friday, April 27, 2018 - 21:19 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The DEA’s proposed rule seeks to eliminate the oversupply of opioid painkillers in West Virginia by adopting Attorney General Morrisey’s suggestions. That includes DEA taking necessary steps to account for diversion, increasing input from specific stakeholders and establishing mandatory hearings when states request DEA consider additional evidence of excess opioid supplies.
The expedited, 15-day public comment period opened April 19 with the rule’s publication in the Federal Register. It concludes Friday, May 4.
“The proposed rule change is crucial to end pill dumping in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I encourage everyone in our state to read the rule and tell DEA your story as to how pill dumping has impacted your friends, family and loved ones. Together, we can end senseless death.”
Written comments must be postmarked and/or sent electronically on or before Friday, May 4.
The DEA provides an easy way for West Virginians to submit comments online athttp://bit.ly/OpioidRule.
Those wishing to submit paper comments should use regular or express mail addressed to Drug Enforcement Administration, Attention: DEA Federal Register Representative/DRW, 8701 Morrissette Drive, Springfield, Virginia 22152.
The proposal followed a directive from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, itself issued hours before a key deadline in Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit.
Attorney General Morrisey called upon DEA to change its quota policies, which in the past, relied on the amount of pills pharmaceutical manufacturers expected to sell within a year. The perverse system placed industry wants over the legitimate medical need of patients and led to an overabundance of pills hitting the market.
The rule embraces Attorney General Morrisey’s call for DEA to seek increased input from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and every state in the nation.
Read a copy of the DEA’s proposed rule at http://bit.ly/2Ha2Blz.