Marshall’s Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society awards student fellowships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, has announced the recipients of two student fellowships for 2017-18.

Recipients of these award include:

· Sonia Chandi, 22, of Toronto, Canada. Chandi is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and plans to attend medical school in the fall. She received a $500 fellowship award.

· Nadye Menking-Hoggatt, 21 of Charleston, West Virginia. Menking-Hoggatt graduated with her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences in December 2017 and plans to attend the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine this fall. She received a $350 fellowship award.

Phi Kappa Phi initiates more than 30,000 members a year on 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines, and gives out annual fellowships to the best and brightest on each college campus, according to Dr. Michael Prewitt, president of Marshall’s Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

“Phi Kappa Phi membership is earned. Admission is invitation only and requires nomination approval by the Marshall University chapter,” Prewitt said. “We chose these two students based on their academic excellence and commitment to scholastic achievement. We know they will be great representatives of Phi Kappa Phi and Marshall University.”

Each active Phi Kappa Phi chapter may select one candidate from among its local applicants to compete for the society-wide awards. Due to her qualifications, Chandi was nominated for the national Phi Kappa Phi fellowship award, which gives her the opportunity to be one of 51 candidates chosen for an additional $5,000 award or one of six candidates chosen for an additional $15,000 award for members entering the first year of graduate or professional study. Chandi will be notified June 1, 2018 if she was chosen for the national fellowship.

“I want to go to medical school because the year I was born, my uncle died right before he had the chance to pursue his medical career,” Chandi said. “I wanted to carry on his legacy and pursue this in honor of his dreams. Right now, I’m interested in neurosurgery and I’m excited for what’s to come in my career.”

Menking-Hoggatt said being recognized for hard work is an amazing thing.

“I love merit-based awards because when you’re trying to achieve, it’s always nice to be recognized for that hard work,” Menking-Hoggatt said. “I am very committed to rural health and I chose to become a doctor to help everyone receive quality care in Appalachia. I want to better the overall quality of health in West Virginia.”

To learn more about The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Marshall University, visithttp://www.marshall.edu/phikappaphi/.

###

Photo: From left are Nadye Menking-Hoggatt, 2017-18 fellowship recipient for The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi; Dr. Michael Prewitt, president of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi; and Sonia Chandi, 2017-18 fellowship recipient for The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.