Jarvis, Johnson, Archer chosen as recipients of Marshall University’s inaugural Diversity Awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The President’s Commission on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at Marshall University has presented three awards to members of the Marshall University family who have demonstrated a commitment to cultivating an inclusive campus environment.

The commission presented its inaugural Diversity Awards to student Matt Jarvis, faculty member Kelli Johnson and staff member Megan Archer.

“The MU Diversity Awards were established by Dr. Gilbert to recognize individuals for their contributions to diversity on campus,” said Dr. Timothy Melvin, co-director of the commission. “The awards are given to faculty, staff and students who go above and beyond in celebrating diversity and creating a more inclusive campus and community.

“The award is important because it positively displays to faculty, staff, alumni and students that Marshall University recognizes and understands the steps that must be taken to create a more diverse staff and student body while illuminating the progressive steps made for fairness and equality,” Melvin said.

Jarvis, who served two terms as Student Body President at Marshall, has championed equity programming and diversity initiatives on campus, and advocated for gender-neutral bathrooms on campus and for moving the university’s LGBTQ+ office to a more accessible location. He has supported inclusion and diversity efforts in the city of Huntington and in his work with the Marshall University Board of Governors and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, and he has cultivated inclusion by serving as a peer mentor in a LGBTQA-focused UNIVERSITY 100 course for Marshall freshmen.

Johnson, the head of Access Services for Marshall University Libraries and Online Learning, has served as co-director of the President's Commission on Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion and as a faculty advisor for the Native American Students Organization. She also has volunteered for a number of organizations that promote diversity, equality and inclusion for all on campus and around the city of Huntington. She has built a reputation as one who unrelentingly strives to bring awareness and acceptance of all students, faculty, and staff.

Archer, a university relations specialist in Marshall’s Office of University Communications, has been an active member of the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion and has worked closely with the Office of Intercultural Affairs to implement and promote programming supportive of inclusion efforts. Archer has worked with the LGBTQ advocacy group in her hometown of Parkersburg and has been an energetic promoter of inclusion, progress and civil liberty throughout West Virginia, as well as here in Huntington. She also has committed many volunteer hours to the Lose the Training Wheels program, which teaches children with special needs how to independently ride a bicycle, along with serving as a volunteer with United Way of the River Cities and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.

“Providing a rich, diverse environment for learning and developing leaders is a serious commitment here at Marshall, and Matt, Kelli and Megan have all proven their true dedication to that cause,” said Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert. “I’m proud of their hard work and proud of this university for continuing to build and nurture a welcoming environment for all.”

Each of the honorees received a $500 award for their efforts and will be honored at a ceremony planned for 6 p.m. Monday, April 30, at President Gilbert’s home. For more information, contact Melvin by e-mail at melvin7@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-3624.