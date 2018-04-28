Owner of G.D. Ritzy's Critical After Robbery

A restaurant robbery on Hal Greer Blvd. Saturday, April 28, left the owner in critical condition, according to multiple reports including WSAZ.com. G.D. Ritzy's was robbed that morning and Sid Torlone, owner, was assaulted and taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

G.D. Ritzy's is located in the 1300 block of Hal Green Blvd., near the hospital.

Interim Police Chief Hank Dial indicated that no arrests have yet been made.