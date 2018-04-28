Owner of G.D. Ritzy's Critical After Robbery

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 28, 2018 - 19:54 Updated 42 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources

A restaurant robbery on Hal Greer Blvd.  Saturday, April 28, left the owner in critical condition, according to multiple reports including WSAZ.com. G.D. Ritzy's was robbed that morning and Sid Torlone, owner, was assaulted and taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

G.D. Ritzy's is located in the 1300 block of Hal Green Blvd., near the hospital. 

Interim Police Chief Hank Dial indicated that no arrests have yet been made. 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus