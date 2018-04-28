Most read
- BOOK REVIEW: "Sorry for Inconvenience" Integrates Stand Up Comedy Characterizations; Fast Read
- RED CARPET IMAGES: "Twelve Pole" Huntington Premiere Marquee Pullman
- Jarvis, Johnson, Archer chosen as recipients of Marshall University’s inaugural Diversity Awards
- Take the Plunge Off the WV Building
- Suspect's Injuries not Life Threatening after Officer Involved Shooting; Arrested for Battery on Police Officer
- Shooting Victim's Girlfriend, Dad Counter Police Perspective on Shooting Incident
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Burton, Datin, Holley and Roberts to join MU’s Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame
Owner of G.D. Ritzy's Critical After Robbery
Saturday, April 28, 2018 - 19:54 Updated 42 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources
G.D. Ritzy's is located in the 1300 block of Hal Green Blvd., near the hospital.
Interim Police Chief Hank Dial indicated that no arrests have yet been made.