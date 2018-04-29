Four MU Players Sign NFL Contracts

Davon Durant signed a deal with the Washington Redskins. The athletic defender played linebacker and defensive end during his two seasons with the Herd, making 61 tackles. The native of Greenwood, South Carolina, recorded a sack and forced two fumbles as a senior.

Chase Litton played quarterback for the Thundering Herd for three seasons before declaring for the draft in January. He’ll join the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Tampa native made 34 starts with the Herd, finishing his career with 8,332 passing yards and 72 touchdown passes. He ranks fifth in MU history in career passing yards and fourth in touchdowns. He also ranks in the top five all-time in completions (727) and attempts (1,197), and is sixth in completion percentage at 60.7.

C.J. Reavis inked with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-0, 198-pound safety from Chester, Virginia played in 21 games in two seasons with the Herd, recording 123 tackles. He finished with one career interception, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.

Kaare Vedvik was a highly sought after specialist, and he will begin his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The Norway native handled kickoff, punt, field goal and extra point duties for the Herd in 2017. He was the program’s Special Teams MVP and landed on the Conference USA first team as a punter.