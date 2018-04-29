Green & White Game Includes Memorial Fountain Rebirth

The parking lots in and around Joan C. Edwards Stadium will open at 8 a.m.

Tickets ($5) and parking passes ($20) will also be available for purchase the day of the game. The Gate A ticket office at Edwards Stadium will open at 12:30 p.m. for the Choose Your Seat program. Ticket office representatives will be available to answer all questions regarding season tickets.

Gates will open for all Green and White game fans at 12:30 p.m. as well. Seating will be on the west side only and all fans, including MU students, must enter through Gates A, B and C. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. Students will need to show their valid MU ID at the gate while entering.

The turning on of the Memorial Fountain ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will feature keynote speaker Reggie Oliver.

Marshall great Vinny Curry, fresh off winning a Super Bowl title, will hold an autograph session from 1-1:30 in front of Gate C (next to the new Stadium Store) for all Big Green members and season ticket holders.

Fans will be allowed on the field after the scrimmage for an autograph session with players and coaches.

Marshall Athletics would like to thank their friends at Kroger for sponsoring The Green and White Game.