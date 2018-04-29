Marshall Splits Doubleheader with FIU

MIAMI, Fla.— The Thundering Herd baseball team split its doubleheader with Florida International Saturday in two games that couldn’t have been more different at University Park. Game one saw The Herd shut out 15-0, while game two saw Marshall get its revenge in a nail-biting 6-5 win in which it never trailed.

The split puts Marshall at 18-22 (6-14 C-USA) this season. FIU is now 20-22 (9-11 C-USA) in 2018.

Kody Matthews led the way offensively for The Herd in game one. The third baseman had three hits in four at-bats. Erik Rodriguez was the only other batter in the first game with more than one hit, finishing with two. Matthews continued his strong day in game two, with two hits, two runs, an RBI, and a walk. Andrew Zban and Will Ray also collected two RBIs, a hit, and a run each on separate two-run homers.

Starting pitcher Brad O’Connor picked up the loss for Marshall to move to 3-5 on the season in game one. The senior pitched three innings allowing four hits, four runs (four earned), while striking out three batters with three walks. FIU’s starter Andres Nunez moved to 5-2 on the season. Nunez pitched seven innings allowing seven hits, no runs, and walking just two batters compared to seven strikeouts.

In game two relief pitcher Hunter Sexton pitched 1 2/3 innings moving to 1-1 on the season. Sexton allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out three batters with two walks. Matt Reed earned his third save of the season in one inning of work, allowing two hits, one run (earned), and walking one with one strikeout.

Nick McDonald was the losing pitcher for FIU. McDonald pitched three innings allowing two hits, two runs (one earned), while walking three and striking out four.

FIU dominated game one, shutting out The Herd and scoring two runs in the first, two in the third, one in the sixth, and 10 in the seventh.

Marshall didn’t even let the Panthers sniff a shutout in game two, when Zban, the second batter of the game, smacked a two-run homer over the right field wall to score Matthews and take a 2-0 lead.

FIU responded in the bottom of the inning with a run of its own to make it a 2-1 game.

The third inning saw another two-run homer for The Herd, this time off the bat of Ray, who scored Matthews again to give Marshall a 4-1 lead.

The Panthers tied it back up in the sixth inning with three runs of their own and made it a 4-4 ballgame.

Marshall broke the tie in the seventh when Cameron Collett tripled to right center to score Rodriguez from second base. A sacrifice fly by Matthews the next at-bat scored Collett and gave The Herd a 6-4 lead.

FIU put up one run in the ninth, but Reed was able to force a popup and secure the final out with the bases loaded to secure the win.

Marshall finished game one with no runs off eight hits with three errors. FIU had 15 runs off of 12 hits with one error. In game two, The Herd had six runs off of seven hits with one error. The Panthers had five runs on 10 hits with two errors.



Up next, The Herd finishes off its series with FIU Sunday at 12 p.m. before a home stand against Old Dominion University next weekend.

Final Stats

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score