W.Va. AG To Lead Chief Nurses In Fight Against Human Trafficking

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will offer training Monday, April 30, for chief nursing officers from hospitals across the state on identifying human trafficking.





The one-day training seminar, involving the West Virginia Organization of Nurse Executives (WVONE), will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville.



“Human trafficking can take many forms, and it does not discriminate based on age or sex,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Equipping nurses to recognize the signs of human trafficking can help identify victims and eradicate this growing criminal enterprise.”



While the Attorney General has been focused on providing law enforcement with the proper skills and knowledge to identify human trafficking, a new focus has turned to medical professionals.



“The health care field is probably not quite fully awake to human trafficking yet, and we need to be educated on it,” said Joy Pelfrey, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Cabell Huntington Hospital and President of WVONE. “This forum is for the chief nursing officers of all the hospitals in the state. Nurses are on the front lines and we have a duty to educate our staff because we are in the business of caring for people.”



Chief nursing officers can be key in recognizing human trafficking, as they are often among a small number of people a trafficking victim may encounter who can recognize and report signs of trafficking. This includes when the victim requires medical treatment following injury or abuse.



Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the fastest-growing and second-largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



West Virginia’s increased rate of drug addiction, poverty and its large number of children in foster care make the state especially susceptible to human trafficking.



The Attorney General believes the training offered by his office will equip nurses with the necessary resources to better identify suspicious activity and tackle this growing criminal industry.

