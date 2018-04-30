HPD BLOTTER: Marcum Terrace Arrest for Possession with Intent

Huntington Police on April 28 made four arrests on six charges, including one at about 5:33 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marcum Terrace for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and an outstanding capias.

Two additional warrants were executed at 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of 15th Street and at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 12th Street. An additional arrest for operating a game of chance occurred at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and Fourth Avenue.

Among incidents reported to HPD were:

- A malicious assault at about 3:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue;

- Battery at about 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 6 1/2 alley;

- Petit larceny on April 27 at 300 Bernard Street and 1300 Jefferson Avenue;

- Stolen Auto on April 27 in the 300 block of Bridge St.;

- Three separate reports April 28 of domestic battery.