Commencement ceremonies slated for Saturday

More than 1700 students will graduate from Marshall University Saturday, May 5. Most will be recognized in a pair of commencement ceremonies that day at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Convention Center in downtown Huntington.

For the sixth consecutive year, Marshall will conduct two commencement ceremonies on the same day. The 9 a.m. ceremony is for bachelor’s and associate degree candidates, and a 2 p.m. ceremony the same day is for master’s and doctoral degree candidates.

Graduates and their guests are reminded that the arena facility has implemented new security procedures, including walk-through metal detectors, for all events occurring in the building including Marshall University’s commencement ceremonies. Graduates and guests should allow additional time to proceed through security and find seats before the ceremony begins. Prohibited items include illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp-spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas. For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.bigsandyarena.com.

Among the 1727 students receiving degrees are 1063 undergraduates, 486 graduate students, 74 from the School of Pharmacy, 68 students from the School of Medicine, and 36 from the School of Physical Therapy.

Marshall Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell said 470 undergraduate students will graduate with honors. Eighty-nine will graduate summa cum laude (3.85 to 4.0 GPA), 139 magna cum laude (3.6 to 3.84 GPA) and 231 cum laude (3.3 to 3.59 GPA). Eleven students receiving associate degrees will graduate with honors.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert will preside at both ceremonies.

The commencement address at the 9 a.m. ceremony will be given by Marshall alumnus Nawar W. Shora, J.D., a former student body president who has devoted his career to enhancing understanding among Americans of all heritages, particularly Arab-Americans and Muslims.

Twenty-four students will graduate with tentative 4.0 grade point averages. They are:

Anne Louise Bass

Beckley, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Health Care Management and Finance

Allison Cherae Bellomy

Culloden, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Marketing

Kade Josiah Bradley

Princeton, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Sarah Ann Canterbury

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., Creative Writing and Literary Studies

Sonia Kaur Chandi

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Eleanor Anne Coggins

Greer, South Carolina

College of Science

B.A., Criminal Justice and Psychology

Holly Allison Farkosh

Ripley, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Armin Garmany

Charleston, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Ramin Garmany

Charleston, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Joee Tabeke Goheen

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., German and Creative Writing

Sean Tyler Hall

Shady Spring, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Phung Kim Hong

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Accounting

James Austin Keyser

Huntington, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Finance

Dylan Thomas Lageman

Kenova, West Virginia

College of Health Professions

B.S., Exercise Science

Levi Blake Lilly

Chesapeake, Ohio

College of Science

B.S., Computer and Information Technology

Anna Elise Lynch

Dayton, Ohio

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., International Business and Finance

Bradley Keenan McCoy

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., Psychology

Chad Allen Meadows

Chesapeake, Ohio

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Abby Renee Morgan

Ronceverte, West Virginia

College of Health Professions

B.S., Exercise Science

Mikalyn Brooke Murphy

Charleston, West Virginia

College of Education and Professional Development

B.A., Elementary Education

Amanda Morgan Nelson

Charleston, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A, Management and Marketing

Mackenzie Kalysa New

North Spring, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., History and Political Science

Logan Kevin Payton

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Health Professions

B.S., Communication Disorders

Monica Faith Stanwick

Washington, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

Separate ceremonies will take place for pharmacy and medical school graduates. The graduation ceremony for the School of Pharmacy is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 3, and the medical school ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 4, both at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The official graduation date on medical and pharmacy diplomas is May 5.

Speakers for the two events include Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), who will deliver the commencement address at the school of medicine investiture and Dr. Lucinda L. Maine, executive vice president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, who will speak to pharmacy graduates.

