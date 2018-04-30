Commencement ceremonies slated for Saturday

 Monday, April 30, 2018 - 22:52 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
More than 1700 students will graduate from Marshall University Saturday, May 5. Most will be recognized in a pair of commencement ceremonies that day at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Convention Center in downtown Huntington.

 

For the sixth consecutive year, Marshall will conduct two commencement ceremonies on the same day. The 9 a.m. ceremony is for bachelor’s and associate degree candidates, and a 2 p.m. ceremony the same day is for master’s and doctoral degree candidates.

Graduates and their guests are reminded that the arena facility has implemented new security procedures, including walk-through metal detectors, for all events occurring in the building including Marshall University’s commencement ceremonies. Graduates and guests should allow additional time to proceed through security and find seats before the ceremony begins. Prohibited items include illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp-spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas. For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.bigsandyarena.com.

Among the 1727 students receiving degrees are 1063 undergraduates, 486 graduate students, 74 from the School of Pharmacy, 68 students from the School of Medicine, and 36 from the School of Physical Therapy.

Marshall Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell said 470 undergraduate students will graduate with honors. Eighty-nine will graduate summa cum laude (3.85 to 4.0 GPA), 139 magna cum laude (3.6 to 3.84 GPA) and 231 cum laude (3.3 to 3.59 GPA). Eleven students receiving associate degrees will graduate with honors.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert will preside at both ceremonies.

The commencement address at the 9 a.m. ceremony will be given by Marshall alumnus Nawar W. Shora, J.D., a former student body president who has devoted his career to enhancing understanding among Americans of all heritages, particularly Arab-Americans and Muslims.

Twenty-four students will graduate with tentative 4.0 grade point averages. They are:

Anne Louise Bass

Beckley, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Health Care Management and Finance

 

Allison Cherae Bellomy

Culloden, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Marketing

 

Kade Josiah Bradley

Princeton, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Sarah Ann Canterbury

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., Creative Writing and Literary Studies

 

Sonia Kaur Chandi

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Eleanor Anne Coggins

Greer, South Carolina

College of Science

B.A., Criminal Justice and Psychology

 

Holly Allison Farkosh

Ripley, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Armin Garmany

Charleston, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Ramin Garmany

Charleston, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Joee Tabeke Goheen

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., German and Creative Writing

 

Sean Tyler Hall

Shady Spring, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Phung Kim Hong

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Accounting

 

James Austin Keyser

Huntington, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., Finance

 

Dylan Thomas Lageman

Kenova, West Virginia

College of Health Professions

B.S., Exercise Science

 

Levi Blake Lilly

Chesapeake, Ohio

College of Science

B.S., Computer and Information Technology

 

Anna Elise Lynch

Dayton, Ohio

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A., International Business and Finance

 

Bradley Keenan McCoy

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., Psychology

 

Chad Allen Meadows

Chesapeake, Ohio

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Abby Renee Morgan

Ronceverte, West Virginia

College of Health Professions

B.S., Exercise Science

 

Mikalyn Brooke Murphy

Charleston, West Virginia

College of Education and Professional Development

B.A., Elementary Education

 

Amanda Morgan Nelson

Charleston, West Virginia

Lewis College of Business

B.B.A, Management and Marketing

 

Mackenzie Kalysa New

North Spring, West Virginia

College of Liberal Arts

B.A., History and Political Science

 

Logan Kevin Payton

Huntington, West Virginia

College of Health Professions

B.S., Communication Disorders

 

Monica Faith Stanwick

Washington, West Virginia

College of Science

B.S., Biological Sciences

 

Separate ceremonies will take place for pharmacy and medical school graduates. The graduation ceremony for the School of Pharmacy is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 3, and the medical school ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 4, both at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The official graduation date on medical and pharmacy diplomas is May 5.

Speakers for the two events include Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), who will deliver the commencement address at the school of medicine investiture and Dr. Lucinda L. Maine, executive vice president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, who will speak to pharmacy graduates.

Commencement notes

  • Information is available online at www.marshall.edu/commencement.
  • The Big Sandy Superstore Arena and Convention Center has implemented new security procedures including walk-through metal detectors for all events occurring in the building including Marshall University’s Commencement ceremonies. Graduates and guests should allow additional time to make it through security and find seats before the ceremony begins. Prohibited items include: illegal drugs or substances, outside food and drink, knives, guns, pepper spray, lasers, glow sticks, fireworks, wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry, selfie sticks, tripods and umbrellas. For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.bigsandyarena.com.
  • Each commencement ceremony will be streamed live on the web. The link will be available on the MU website at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.
  • As a way of recognizing each graduate’s achievement, a downloadable copy of the commencement ceremony will be available, free of charge, courtesy of the Marshall University Alumni Association. Visit www.herdalum.com to download a free copy of the ceremony.
  • Marshall will provide shuttle buses to transport graduates and guests to the arena. Graduates and guests are encouraged to park on university lots at the 6th Avenue Parking Facility, the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Joan C. Edwards Stadium or across from Smith Hall (Lot F). Shuttle service will begin at 7:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. ceremony and at noon for the 2 p.m. ceremony. After commencement, buses will transport passengers back to campus
  • Legacy Photographics will take photographs of the graduates, then send proof information to graduates using e-mail addresses a few days after the ceremony. Purchase of photographs is optional.
  • Parking is available in the garage on Third Avenue across from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Parking in this garage is available on weekends at no charge. Additional parking is available in the Pullman Square garages for a minimal fee. All three parking garages are within reasonable walking distance of the arena.
