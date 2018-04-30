Most read
Mexican National Pleads Guilty in Huntington to Illegally Reentering the United States
“Another reason for the proposed wall. Maria-Cleofas has 4 previous deportations and keeps coming back,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “He will soon face deportation a 5th time. Everyone hates line skippers. This is a nation that welcomes new immigrants but every immigrant must respect our country and follow our laws.”
Santa Maria-Cleofas , 47, of Mexico, faces up to 2 years of incarceration, a 250,000 dollar fine, supervised release for one year, and a special assessment when he is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29, 2018 by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
On March 15, 2018, Santa Maria-Cleofas was arrested by ICE agents who observed defendant biking to a restaurant in Hurricane, West Virginia where he worked. ICE already had information that defendant was in the United States illegally, and were able to stop him as he rode by. After confirming his identity and with defendant admitting he was not in the United States legally, he was placed under arrest. ICE agents submitted Santa Maria-Cleofas’s fingerprints, forensically matching him to four prior deportations in 2001, 2004, 2008, and 2010. Santa Maria-Cleofas reentered the United States a total of five separate occasions without legal permission from the Secretary of Homeland Security. Santa Maria-Cleofas is a citizen of Mexico.
Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is handling the prosecution.