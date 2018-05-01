National Day of Prayer Celebration May 3 at Cabell Courthouse

The official National Day of Prayer Service in Cabell County will be held Thursday, May 3rd at noon at the Cabell County Courthouse, 8th Street.

This year in addition to area pastors and leaders participating in the ceremony, a choir from various area churches will be singing, and the Grace Christian School choir will also be singing a patriotic medley. A Christian concert will also take place at 11:00am leading up to the main event. For more information, text or call T-Anne See, Cabell County National Day of Prayer Coordinator at 304-617-6066.

