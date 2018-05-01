Most read
National Day of Prayer Celebration May 3 at Cabell Courthouse
This year in addition to area pastors and leaders participating in the ceremony, a choir from various area churches will be singing, and the Grace Christian School choir will also be singing a patriotic medley. A Christian concert will also take place at 11:00am leading up to the main event. For more information, text or call T-Anne See, Cabell County National Day of Prayer Coordinator at 304-617-6066.